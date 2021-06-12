SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) Shares Acquired by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,295,773 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,969,510 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 13.22% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $394,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPTI. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 38,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,154 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $4,751,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 88,169.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,746,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,751,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,432,000.

SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.52. The company had a trading volume of 278,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,389. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $33.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.31.

