SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) Shares Sold by 20 20 Capital Management Inc.

20 20 Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises about 3.6% of 20 20 Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. owned 0.43% of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF worth $12,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPTS. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,603,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,578,588 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 1,299.6% during the 4th quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 854,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,236,000 after purchasing an additional 793,287 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,590,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,098,000 after purchasing an additional 608,344 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 220.1% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 880,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,992,000 after acquiring an additional 605,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,938,000.

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.68. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $30.35 and a 12 month high of $30.74.

