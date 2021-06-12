SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) Shares Sold by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,365 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 65,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 36.0% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $48.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $29.89 and a 52 week high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.56.

