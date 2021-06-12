SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 59.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,696 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,247 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for 2.1% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Towerpoint Wealth LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC now owns 14,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Newman & Schimel LLC now owns 11,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank N.A. grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPYG stock opened at $60.76 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $61.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.55.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

