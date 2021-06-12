SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) Shares Acquired by Oarsman Capital Inc.

Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,815 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,203 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $218,000. Cowa LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 168.1% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 110,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after buying an additional 69,279 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 38,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPYD opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.75. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a one year low of $26.15 and a one year high of $42.64.

