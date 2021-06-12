SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) is Oarsman Capital Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

Oarsman Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 44.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,053 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,992 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $4,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 40,802,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,203,000 after buying an additional 10,641,997 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,166,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,709,000 after buying an additional 3,912,913 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 42,244.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,521,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,475,000 after buying an additional 3,513,480 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $70,450,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 23,254.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,907,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,899,156 shares in the last quarter.

SPYV opened at $40.36 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.59.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

