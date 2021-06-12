SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,860 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned 0.12% of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF worth $2,477,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 11,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000.

Shares of XME stock opened at $47.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.64. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.03 and a fifty-two week high of $47.85.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

