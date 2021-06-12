Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 356.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,410,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36.

Get Spearmint Resources alerts:

About Spearmint Resources

Spearmint Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and evaluates mineral properties in Canada and the United States. Its projects include the Escape Lake North PGM project that covers an of 4,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Case Lake South Cesium prospect consisting of 5,000 contiguous acres in Ontario; the River Valley East Platinum-Palladium prospect covering approximately 4,700 contiguous acres in Ontario; the Perron-East Gold prospects comprising 6 mineral claim blocks covering approximately 10,910 acres located in the Abitibi greenstone belt of northwestern Quebec; the Chibougamau Vanadium prospect covering 15,493 contiguous acres located in the direct vicinity of Lac Chibougamau, Quebec; and the Clayton Valley Lithium prospects comprising 2 claim blocks totaling 1,160 acres in Nevada.

Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.