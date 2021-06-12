Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Spearmint Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SPMTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 28,300 shares, a growth of 356.5% from the May 13th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 549,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:SPMTF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.15. 1,410,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 818,419. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.14. Spearmint Resources has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.36.
About Spearmint Resources
Featured Story: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for Spearmint Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spearmint Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.