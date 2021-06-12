Spectrecoin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $6,042.00 (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. One Spectrecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000949 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Spectrecoin has traded up 5.7% against the US dollar. Spectrecoin has a market cap of $2.67 million and approximately $6,042.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00004169 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00060703 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.70 or 0.00038220 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001214 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002792 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000531 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.39 or 0.00224339 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008203 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.87 or 0.00035930 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Spectreproject comprises the anonymous, untraceable and secure cryptocurrency. The anonymous currency will be integrated with a mobile platform for small remittance, cash transfers. This is currently being developed for Android and later for iOS and other mobile platforms. Spectrecoin is an anonymous, untraceable and un-linkable, energy efficient, Proof-of-Stake v3 cryptocurrency. SPEC also has an advanced hierarchical deterministic wallet (HD wallet) with multiple functions and configuration options. “

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.