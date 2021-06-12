Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the May 13th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Several brokerages recently commented on SEPJF. Stifel Nicolaus raised Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spectris presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SEPJF remained flat at $$45.59 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 927. Spectris has a 1 year low of $29.21 and a 1 year high of $49.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.81.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

