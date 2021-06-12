Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.14.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Spectrum Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th.

NYSE:SPB opened at $86.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.89. Spectrum Brands has a 1-year low of $43.09 and a 1-year high of $97.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 344.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 756 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

