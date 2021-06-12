Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) Short Interest Update

Spectrum Global Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGSI) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,500 shares, an increase of 254.2% from the May 13th total of 7,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 485,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Spectrum Global Solutions stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.26. The stock had a trading volume of 240,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 576,542. Spectrum Global Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.25.

Get Spectrum Global Solutions alerts:

Spectrum Global Solutions Company Profile

Spectrum Global Solutions provides professional services and infrastructure solutions to the telecommunications industry, utility entities, and enterprises sectors in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers Wi-Fi, Wi-Max, wide-area, fiber, distributed antenna system (DAS), small cell distributed, public safety, and enterprise networks for incumbent local exchange carriers, telecommunications original equipment manufacturers, cable broadband multiple system operators, tower and network aggregators, utility entities, government, and enterprise customers.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Global Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.