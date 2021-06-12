Spheroid Universe Market Cap Achieves $3.93 Million (SPH)

Spheroid Universe (CURRENCY:SPH) traded 7.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Spheroid Universe has traded down 13.6% against the US dollar. Spheroid Universe has a total market cap of $3.93 million and approximately $227,056.00 worth of Spheroid Universe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spheroid Universe coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0579 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.04 or 0.00058599 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000426 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00174881 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70.92 or 0.00197559 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $405.65 or 0.01129923 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35,888.98 or 0.99968519 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Spheroid Universe Coin Profile

Spheroid Universe’s total supply is 2,110,689,819 coins and its circulating supply is 67,895,854 coins. Spheroid Universe’s official Twitter account is @Spheroid_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

