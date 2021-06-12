Spiking Reaches Market Cap of $9.76 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 86.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded down 29.6% against the dollar. One Spiking coin can now be purchased for about $0.0220 or 0.00000062 BTC on exchanges. Spiking has a total market cap of $9.76 million and $602.00 worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002814 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00061218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00022457 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002817 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $283.14 or 0.00796533 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,945.03 or 0.08284966 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.76 or 0.00086521 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a coin. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 coins. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Spiking is spiking.com . The official message board for Spiking is blog.spiking.com . Spiking’s official Twitter account is @StockSpiking and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Spiking is a decentralized online platform that provides the tools to follow the “Big Whales” trade movements. By leveraging smart contracts on the Blockchain, the Spiking Platform allows its users to mirror the trading activity of any whale and follow their own trading accounts directly. Spiking provides the assistance of RoboBull — the platform proprietary AI Robot. RoboBull is an intelligent portfolio management manager that applies artificial intelligence to create a portfolio of different whales based on the trader’s risk/reward ratio. Spike Wallet will be the platform's native digital-wallet and will support Fiat currency, SPIKE, BTC or ETH tokens. SPIKE token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Spiking and it will be the token that powers the Spiking Platform. “

