Spirent Communications (LON:SPT) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Spirent Communications plc (LON:SPT)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 244 ($3.19). Spirent Communications shares last traded at GBX 241.40 ($3.15), with a volume of 1,008,288 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.66) price target on shares of Spirent Communications in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 267.40 ($3.49).

The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 24.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 734.08.

In other news, insider Gary Bullard acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 243 ($3.17) per share, with a total value of £10,327.50 ($13,492.94). Also, insider Paula Bell sold 143,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 246 ($3.21), for a total transaction of £353,767.68 ($462,199.74). Insiders have acquired 4,402 shares of company stock worth $1,070,346 over the last ninety days.

About Spirent Communications (LON:SPT)

Spirent Communications plc provides test, assurance, and analytics solutions for devices and networks in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Networks & Security and Lifecycle Service Assurance segments. The Networks & Security segment provides high-speed Ethernet/IP performance testing for the development and validation of new equipment, networks, and applications for cloud and mobile; consulting services, test tools, methodologies, and security validation solutions; global navigation satellite system (GNSS) simulation products; and positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) solutions, as well as develops test methodologies, tools, and services for virtualized networks and cloud.

