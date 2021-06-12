Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) Stock Holdings Increased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:STXB) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 0.88% of Spirit of Texas Bancshares worth $2,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,012,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,016,000 after buying an additional 49,680 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Spirit of Texas Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $289,000. ELCO Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 52,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 179.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after buying an additional 28,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Spirit of Texas Bancshares by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,985 shares during the last quarter. 37.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Spirit of Texas Bancshares news, President David M. Mcguire sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gregory Kidd sold 18,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $419,681.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 83,322 shares of company stock worth $1,928,253. Corporate insiders own 25.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STXB opened at $24.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.03. Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.40 and a 52 week high of $24.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.53 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares (NASDAQ:STXB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.14. Spirit of Texas Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $30.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.30 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Profile

Spirit of Texas Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Spirit of Texas Bank SSB that provides various commercial and retail banking services. It offers checking, money market, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as various certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and industrial loans; 1-4 single family residential real estate loans; construction, land, and development loans; commercial real estate loans, such as owner and nonowner-occupied commercial real estate loans, multifamily loans, and farmland loans; consumer loans and leases; and municipal and other loans.

