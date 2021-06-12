Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) Short Interest Down 67.3% in May

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:FUND) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a drop of 67.3% from the May 13th total of 29,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 52,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:FUND opened at $8.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.36. Sprott Focus Trust has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $9.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.116 dividend. This is an increase from Sprott Focus Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUND. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 227.6% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 42,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 29,264 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 513,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 155,606 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 114,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after acquiring an additional 57,326 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sprott Focus Trust by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 442,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 18,663 shares during the period. 20.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprott Focus Trust Company Profile

Sprott Focus Trust, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund is co-managed by Sprott Asset Management USA Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

