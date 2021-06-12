Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Short Interest Update

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,600 shares, an increase of 468.1% from the May 13th total of 38,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 544.0 days.

Shares of SQNXF opened at $53.83 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39 and a beta of 0.41. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $48.24 and a 1-year high of $69.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

