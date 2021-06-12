SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 31.02% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSP Group stock opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a 12 month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 315.93. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 3,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33). Also, insider Judy Vezmar acquired 3,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.