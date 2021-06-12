SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 330 ($4.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.09% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.83) target price on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

Shares of LON:SSPG opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 315.93. The company has a market capitalization of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.36. SSP Group has a 1 year low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22).

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar bought 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley bought 3,049 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

