SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Barclays

SSP Group (LON:SSPG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 370 ($4.83) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 21.19% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SSPG. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 330 ($4.31) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 380 ($4.96) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 348 ($4.55) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 354.75 ($4.63).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 305.30 ($3.99) on Thursday. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 170.30 ($2.22) and a twelve month high of GBX 399.70 ($5.22). The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,104.31. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a PE ratio of -2.73. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 315.93.

In other SSP Group news, insider Judy Vezmar purchased 3,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 184 ($2.40) per share, for a total transaction of £6,421.60 ($8,389.86). Also, insider Carolyn Bradley purchased 3,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 326 ($4.26) per share, for a total transaction of £9,939.74 ($12,986.33).

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

