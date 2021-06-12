StableUSD (USDS) Trading 1.2% Lower This Week

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 12th. Over the last seven days, StableUSD has traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar. One StableUSD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00007038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. StableUSD has a total market cap of $522,166.10 and $93.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002819 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00061049 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003768 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.82 or 0.00022017 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002821 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $278.13 or 0.00783267 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,932.14 or 0.08257396 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.72 or 0.00086513 BTC.

StableUSD Coin Profile

StableUSD (CRYPTO:USDS) is a coin. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. StableUSD’s total supply is 90,000,487,233 coins and its circulating supply is 519,602 coins. The official message board for StableUSD is medium.com/stably-blog . StableUSD’s official Twitter account is @StablyCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . StableUSD’s official website is www.stably.io

According to CryptoCompare, “StableUSD (USDS) is a fiat-collateralized stablecoin created by Stably. Each StableUSD token is legally backed and redeemable for a US Dollar held in escrow accounts managed by Stably's regulated trustees, such as Prime Trust. To provide a complete and up-to-date level of transparency, Stably provides a view of its reserve balance in real-time via a live feed from the API of its reserve holders. Independent third-party Cohen & Co. also provides regular attestations on the StableUSD reserve balance. By making StableUSD redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with US dollars, it virtually eliminates volatility while still retaining many useful characteristics of a cryptocurrency – including fast transaction speed, anonymity, and immutability. “

StableUSD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StableUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

