Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.
LON:STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £44.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.66.
Staffline Group Company Profile
Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?
Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.