Staffline Group (LON:STAF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Staffline Group (LON:STAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 90 ($1.18) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.46% from the stock’s previous close.

LON:STAF opened at GBX 65 ($0.85) on Thursday. Staffline Group has a 12-month low of GBX 23.24 ($0.30) and a 12-month high of GBX 82.38 ($1.08). The firm has a market cap of £44.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 66.66.

Get Staffline Group alerts:

Staffline Group Company Profile

Staffline Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recruitment and outsourced human resource services, and skills training and probationary services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Recruitment GB, Recruitment Ireland, and PeoplePlus. It provides labour solutions to the agriculture, drinks, food processing, manufacturing, e-retail, driving, and logistics sectors.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Staffline Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Staffline Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.