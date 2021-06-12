Stafi (FIS) Reaches Market Cap of $14.32 Million

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Stafi coin can now be purchased for $1.28 or 0.00003553 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stafi has a total market capitalization of $14.32 million and $25.82 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Stafi has traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Stafi Profile

Stafi (CRYPTO:FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. The official website for Stafi is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stafi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stafi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

