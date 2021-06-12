Stafi Hits Market Cap of $13.84 Million (FIS)

Stafi (CURRENCY:FIS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 12th. One Stafi coin can currently be bought for $1.23 or 0.00003530 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Stafi has traded down 3.3% against the dollar. Stafi has a total market cap of $13.84 million and approximately $11.97 million worth of Stafi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001310 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.37 or 0.00038247 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $77.37 or 0.00221301 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.72 or 0.00036390 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00010055 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000458 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Stafi Profile

Stafi (FIS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 7th, 2020. Stafi’s total supply is 102,245,900 coins and its circulating supply is 11,217,512 coins. Stafi’s official website is www.stafi.io . Stafi’s official Twitter account is @Stafi_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stafi’s official message board is medium.com/stafi

According to CryptoCompare, “StaFi protocol is a decentralized protocol unlocking liquidity of Staked assets. StaFi aims to solve the contradiction between Mainnet security and token liquidity in PoS consensus. The token holders are staking through staking contracts built in StaFi protocol, and then get alternative tokens (rToken ,such as rXTZ, rAtom, rDot, etc.), rTokens are tradable and it can get staking rewards from the original chain at the same time. “

Stafi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stafi directly using US dollars.

