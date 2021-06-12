Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Stagecoach Group plc (LON:SGC) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 91.71 ($1.20).

Several research analysts have commented on SGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 98 ($1.28) price objective on shares of Stagecoach Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Stagecoach Group from GBX 100 ($1.31) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th.

In other news, insider Ray O’Toole purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23) per share, with a total value of £2,820 ($3,684.35). Also, insider Brian Souter sold 133,660 shares of Stagecoach Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.23), for a total value of £125,640.40 ($164,149.99).

SGC opened at GBX 87.90 ($1.15) on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 93.07. The stock has a market cap of £484.22 million and a P/E ratio of -32.56. Stagecoach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 32.28 ($0.42) and a 52 week high of GBX 110.90 ($1.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,055.69, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Stagecoach Group Company Profile

Stagecoach Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides public transportation services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: UK Bus (Regional Operations), UK Bus (London), and UK Rail. The company offers bus, coach, rail, and tram services. It operates city buses primarily in Liverpool, Newcastle, Hull, Manchester, Oxford, Sheffield, Cambridge, and Exeter through a fleet of approximately 7,100 buses and coaches; inter-urban services linking major towns within its regional operating areas, as well as megabus.com, an inter-city coach service; and buses from 10 depots with a fleet of approximately 1,150 buses serving routes in and around east and south-east London.

