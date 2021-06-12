StakedZEN Price Reaches $79.47 on Exchanges (STZEN)

StakedZEN (CURRENCY:STZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. In the last week, StakedZEN has traded 18.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. StakedZEN has a market capitalization of $2.65 million and $1,955.00 worth of StakedZEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One StakedZEN coin can now be purchased for about $79.47 or 0.00222789 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002805 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.83 or 0.00058400 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.41 or 0.00174968 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.88 or 0.00195900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $398.37 or 0.01116813 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,779.04 or 1.00304426 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakedZEN Profile

StakedZEN’s total supply is 33,404 coins. StakedZEN’s official Twitter account is @stakedzen

StakedZEN Coin Trading

