StakerDAO Hits Market Cap of $704,667.00 (STKR)

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded up 3.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. StakerDAO has a market cap of $704,667.00 and $1,930.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One StakerDAO coin can currently be bought for $0.0594 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, StakerDAO has traded 57.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002836 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002355 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00058609 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.87 or 0.00166779 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.46 or 0.00196766 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $399.45 or 0.01131582 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $35,394.27 or 1.00266739 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

StakerDAO Profile

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,871,230 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

Buying and Selling StakerDAO

