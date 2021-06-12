Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) Short Interest Up 305.0% in May

Standard Bank Group Limited (OTCMKTS:SGBLY) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 305.0% from the May 13th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Separately, Investec raised Standard Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SGBLY traded down $0.30 on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 47,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,668. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84. Standard Bank Group has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $10.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th were paid a $0.4508 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th.

About Standard Bank Group

Standard Bank Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, offers banking and financial products and services. The company's personal banking products include bank accounts, digital wallets, credit and prepaid cards, saving and investment products, and foreign exchange and Shariah banking services; home loans, personal loans, vehicle financing, and student loans; financial planning and trading services; and wills, estate, and trust services, as well as car, home, income, debt, funeral, travel, legal assist, life, and personal accident insurance.

