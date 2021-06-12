Standard Protocol (STND) Hits Market Capitalization of $6.46 Million

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.84 or 0.00002332 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Standard Protocol has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $6.46 million and $473,708.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00057981 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.44 or 0.00164533 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $71.01 or 0.00196574 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $420.07 or 0.01162848 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36,006.20 or 0.99673390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Standard Protocol Profile

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,661,379 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

