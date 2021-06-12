Standard Tokenization Protocol Price Reaches $0.0484 on Top Exchanges (STPT)

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded 22.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0484 or 0.00000136 BTC on exchanges. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $54.34 million and $23.59 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Standard Tokenization Protocol

STPT is a coin. It launched on June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,059,889 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official website is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

Buying and Selling Standard Tokenization Protocol

