StarterCoin (STAC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $30.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 12th. In the last seven days, StarterCoin has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar. One StarterCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. StarterCoin has a market cap of $49,121.75 and $30.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

StarterCoin Profile

StarterCoin is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 coins. The official website for StarterCoin is www.coinstarter.com . The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico . StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinStarters is a ICO platform that provides a user-friendly ​and ​intuitive ​platform fundraising ​tool for ​entrepreneurs, ​innovators ​and ​creators. StarterCoin is an Ethereum-based token that gives ​rights ​and ​privileges ​to ​their ​owners ​when ​using the ​CoinStarter ​platform ​and ​its ​family ​of ​services. It can be used to launch a crowdsale campaign. “

Buying and Selling StarterCoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StarterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

