STASIS EURO Reaches Market Capitalization of $97.13 Million (EURS)

STASIS EURO (CURRENCY:EURS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 12th. STASIS EURO has a total market cap of $97.13 million and approximately $145,294.00 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded 0.4% higher against the dollar. One STASIS EURO coin can now be purchased for $1.24 or 0.00003454 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO (EURS) is a coin. It launched on June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 78,125,940 coins. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net . STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS developed a token named EURS to link the vast potential of the cryptocurrency ecosystem without the volatility and inconstancy of the standard currencies. EURS is the issued token by STASIS and his value is tied EURO currency. The EURS token is 1:1 back by financial assets, users can sell the tokens to acquire fiat money and is not classified as a security under Malta's law. Built on the Ethereum blockchain, EURS (EIP-20) can trace all transactions for any given EURS. “

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

