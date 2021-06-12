State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1.02 Million Stock Position in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,600 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.05% of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 581,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,844,000 after purchasing an additional 14,524 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $357,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,846,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $350,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,872 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 56,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,831,000 after purchasing an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Washington Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of WRE stock opened at $26.85 on Friday. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $16.95 and a twelve month high of $27.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.74 and a beta of 0.92.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $69.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.48 million. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.41% and a negative net margin of 6.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Washington Real Estate Investment Trust will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Several equities analysts have commented on WRE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

Featured Story: What is an overbought condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.