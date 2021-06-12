State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $1 Million Stock Holdings in CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) by 22.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,190 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in CONMED were worth $1,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in CONMED by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 293,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CONMED by 8.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in CONMED during the first quarter worth $150,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in CONMED by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 30,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in CONMED by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 63,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,102,000 after acquiring an additional 895 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of CONMED in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NYSE:CNMD opened at $136.99 on Friday. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $65.74 and a 1 year high of $146.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 351.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. CONMED had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that CONMED Co. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

In other CONMED news, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 42,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $5,593,615.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,480 shares in the company, valued at $8,913,433.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Curt R. Hartman sold 13,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.87, for a total value of $1,861,596.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,827 shares in the company, valued at $16,405,333.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,127 shares of company stock valued at $11,116,439 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

