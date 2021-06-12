State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 6,528 Shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,528 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 53.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, VP Thomas A. Whitaker sold 6,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.61, for a total value of $335,392.47. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,846,860.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David L. Heimbach sold 5,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $268,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,895 shares of company stock worth $2,593,103 in the last ninety days. 4.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $49.82 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $56.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 0.39.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.95). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 48.16%. The company had revenue of $59.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.13 million. On average, research analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

