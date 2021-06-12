State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires 1,745,530 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) by 59.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,659,530 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,745,530 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned 1.87% of International Flavors & Fragrances worth $650,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 91.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,289,292 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,692,977,000 after purchasing an additional 9,207,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,879,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $857,573,000 after buying an additional 542,623 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 82.6% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,266,793 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $735,297,000 after buying an additional 2,382,920 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 101.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,960,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $322,253,000 after buying an additional 1,492,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3,021.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,052,557 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $286,558,000 after buying an additional 1,986,792 shares during the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on IFF. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $139.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.57.

Shares of IFF traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $147.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,835,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,867,629. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.54 and a 12 month high of $148.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $36.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.96.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 3.17%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.62 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.04%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

