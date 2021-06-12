State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Acquires Shares of 29,218 Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 29,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,708,000. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned approximately 0.08% of Quanterix at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Capital Management increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 92,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $738,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 1,135.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 703,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,107,000 after purchasing an additional 646,145 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quanterix during the 4th quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Quanterix by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 24,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Quanterix in a report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Quanterix from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Quanterix currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

Shares of QTRX traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.52. 358,975 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,198. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -70.02 and a beta of 1.53. Quanterix Co. has a 12 month low of $24.22 and a 12 month high of $92.57.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Quanterix Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total transaction of $506,131.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David C. Duffy sold 1,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.36, for a total value of $97,286.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,852 shares of company stock valued at $3,225,455 in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Quanterix

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

