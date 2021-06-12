State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Buys 107,040 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 166.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 171,205 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,040 shares during the period. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,305,348,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Visa by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,793,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $8,922,767,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857,457 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Visa by 1,170.4% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,085,538 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $893,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,943 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its holdings in Visa by 98.4% during the 4th quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 4,194,576 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $917,480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,265 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Visa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 77,974,988 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,039,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,562 shares during the period. 81.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Visa alerts:

NYSE V traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $234.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,378,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,648. The stock has a market capitalization of $457.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.00. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $237.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $227.43.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on V. Truist lifted their price target on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler upgraded Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Visa from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.46.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,112 shares in the company, valued at $34,669,455.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 31,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $7,302,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 282,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,999,380. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,611 shares of company stock valued at $26,847,669. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.