State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. Has $169.77 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. decreased its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 52.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,196,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,431,104 shares during the quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. owned about 0.30% of DuPont de Nemours worth $169,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DD. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, ADE LLC bought a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DD traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $82.53. The company had a trading volume of 3,202,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,212,284. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.60. The company has a market cap of $43.92 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.53. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 8th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.71.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

