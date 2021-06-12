State of Tennessee Treasury Department Boosts Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) by 23.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,644 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of American Woodmark worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in American Woodmark by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in American Woodmark by 26.7% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in American Woodmark by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $83.82 on Friday. American Woodmark Co. has a 52-week low of $61.61 and a 52-week high of $108.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.78.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $473.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $463.77 million. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Woodmark Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMWD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Woodmark in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.60.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

