State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 22,657 Shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Livent Co. (NYSE:LTHM) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,657 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of Livent worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Livent by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,764,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,919,000 after purchasing an additional 672,728 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Livent by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 5,880,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,854,000 after purchasing an additional 4,257,129 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Livent by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,537,000 after purchasing an additional 219,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Livent by 172.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,646,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,360 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Livent by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,372,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after purchasing an additional 130,839 shares during the period. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LTHM shares. Argus upgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Livent in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Livent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Livent from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Livent in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Shares of LTHM stock opened at $19.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.20. Livent Co. has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $23.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of -158.33, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41.

Livent (NYSE:LTHM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Livent had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $91.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Livent Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Livent

Livent Corporation manufactures and sells performance lithium compounds primarily used in lithium-based batteries, specialty polymers, and chemical synthesis applications in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers lithium compounds for use in applications that have specific performance requirements, including battery-grade lithium hydroxide for use in high performance lithium-ion batteries; and butyllithium, which is used in the production of polymers and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of specialty lithium compounds, including high purity lithium metal, which is used in the production of lightweight materials for aerospace applications and non-rechargeable batteries.

