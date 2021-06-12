State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 8,447 Shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 42.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,447 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.08% of Axcelis Technologies worth $1,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ACLS. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,958,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Axcelis Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,115,000. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Axcelis Technologies by 35.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 128,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after buying an additional 33,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ACLS opened at $41.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.62 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.67. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 3.64.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $132.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.43 million. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 10.98% and a net margin of 11.31%. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ACLS shares. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on Axcelis Technologies from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.71.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, EVP Douglas A. Lawson sold 4,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.50, for a total value of $162,891.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

