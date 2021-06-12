State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 28.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,709 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 5,151 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $1,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dorman Products by 70.4% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,450 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after buying an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,726 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 171,462 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $14,886,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc increased its holdings in Dorman Products by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,413,000 after buying an additional 92,652 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dorman Products alerts:

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $102.93 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.43 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.41 and a fifty-two week high of $113.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.92.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04. The company had revenue of $288.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 14.65%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th.

About Dorman Products

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM).

Receive News & Ratings for Dorman Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dorman Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.