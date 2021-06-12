State of Tennessee Treasury Department Decreases Position in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,903 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.06% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 119.1% in the first quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 664 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Virtus Investment Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

VRTS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Virtus Investment Partners from $295.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.60.

In other Virtus Investment Partners news, EVP William Patrick Bradley III sold 3,000 shares of Virtus Investment Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.33, for a total transaction of $834,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,076 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,443.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $293.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 23.31 and a quick ratio of 23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $269.65. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.66 and a 1 year high of $300.54.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The closed-end fund reported $6.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $187.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.41 million. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 17.87%. Equities analysts predict that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 31.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

