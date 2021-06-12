State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.15 Million Holdings in Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its position in shares of Horace Mann Educators Co. (NYSE:HMN) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,080 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Horace Mann Educators worth $1,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,397,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,489,000. First Pacific Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Horace Mann Educators during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,890,000. Channing Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 899,338 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,808,000 after acquiring an additional 133,174 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Horace Mann Educators by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,065,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $254,991,000 after acquiring an additional 104,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.99% of the company’s stock.

Horace Mann Educators stock opened at $38.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $40.24. Horace Mann Educators Co. has a twelve month low of $32.35 and a twelve month high of $44.74.

Horace Mann Educators (NYSE:HMN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Horace Mann Educators had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Horace Mann Educators Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Horace Mann Educators’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.47%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Horace Mann Educators from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Horace Mann Educators in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock.

In other news, CEO Marita Zuraitis sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $146,318.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew P. Sharpe sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total transaction of $43,329.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,203 shares of company stock worth $355,503. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Horace Mann Educators Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multiline insurance company in the United States. The Company operates through five segments: Property and Casualty, Supplemental, Retirement, Life, and Corporate and Other. It underwrites and markets personal lines of property and casualty insurance, including personal lines automobile and property insurance products; supplemental insurance products, which includes cancer, heart, hospital, supplemental disability, and accident coverages; retirement products, such as tax-qualified fixed and variable annuities; and life insurance products comprising whole life and term and indexed universal life insurance.

