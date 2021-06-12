State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.16 Million Stock Position in Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 19,145 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Allegheny Technologies were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,043,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 133,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6,792.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,409,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388,931 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 5,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Allegheny Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,228,000.

NYSE:ATI opened at $23.81 on Friday. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $8.04 and a 1-year high of $25.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 1.91.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.18. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 58.90% and a negative return on equity of 8.08%. The business had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CMO Kevin B. Kramer sold 10,000 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATI shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Barclays raised shares of Allegheny Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Allegheny Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.83.

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

