State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.28 Million Holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Lindsay Co. (NYSE:LNN) by 90.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,639 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.07% of Lindsay worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,796,934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,405,000 after buying an additional 45,322 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 270,332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,727,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 206,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,548,000 after buying an additional 12,891 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 57.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 205,103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,348,000 after buying an additional 74,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Lindsay by 3,843.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 204,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,252,000 after buying an additional 199,181 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.35% of the company’s stock.

LNN opened at $165.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $165.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Lindsay Co. has a twelve month low of $83.00 and a twelve month high of $179.10. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.22. Lindsay had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $143.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lindsay Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Lindsay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot and Greenfield brands; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems under the GrowSmart brand.

