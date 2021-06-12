State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.31 Million Stock Holdings in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,133 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Trupanion were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,951,000 after purchasing an additional 128,087 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,439,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 6,677 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,156,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,138,000 after purchasing an additional 90,686 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Trupanion by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 494,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,217,000 after acquiring an additional 112,286 shares during the last quarter. 78.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trupanion alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $95.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -222.20 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.85. Trupanion, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.30 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $154.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.79 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a negative return on equity of 7.13%. Analysts forecast that Trupanion, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on TRUP. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Trupanion in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trupanion from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.57.

In related news, Director Robin A. Ferracone bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,432,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,701.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total transaction of $367,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,909 shares of company stock worth $2,124,538 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

See Also: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.