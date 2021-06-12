State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $1.37 Million Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 107.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,490 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,902 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.07% of Knowles worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KN. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Knowles by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,411,572 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $284,035,000 after buying an additional 1,753,672 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,610,000. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Knowles by 205.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 379,974 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new stake in Knowles during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 36,419 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $768,805.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 104,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,199,999.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John S. Anderson sold 34,143 shares of Knowles stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $734,074.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 136,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,944,102.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 85,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,807,983. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KN opened at $20.11 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.03 and a 1-year high of $22.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 67.03, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.37.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Knowles had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Knowles Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KN has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down from $24.00) on shares of Knowles in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Knowles from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

